Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolts Punjab, KP cities

The epicentre of earthquake is Hindukash mountain range in Afghanistan

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 13:18:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Tremors were felt in several cities of Pakistan, including Islamabad, on Thursday.

Punjab's Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Multan felt tremors.

Peshawar, Swat, Battagram, Mansehra and Malakand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also jolted with the earthquake.

Meanwhile, earthquake tremors were felt in North Waziristan as well.

People came out of their houses by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba amid tremors.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center in Islamabad, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter Scale, with a depth of 215 kilometres.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Hindukash mountain range in Afghanistan.