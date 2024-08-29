Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolts down Punjab, KP cities

Published On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 12:19:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Earthquake tremors were felt across various cities of Pakistan including Islamabad.

Earthquake jolted down Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities.

Punjab cities including Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Multan received earthquake.

Peshawar, Swat, Battagram, Mansehra, Malakand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also jolted down with the earthquake.

Meanwhile, earthquake tremors were felt in North Waziristan as well.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba following the tremors.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center in Islamabad, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter Scale with a depth of 215 kilometers.

The center of the earthquake was Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan.

However, no loss of life or property was reported in its wake.