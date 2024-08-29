Former PU VC, others acquitted in illegal recruitment case

NAB stated no corruption charges proved against accused

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 16:14:16 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An accountability court has acquitted former Punjab University vice chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and others in illegal recruitment reference.

The court has directed officials to release Deeba Akhtar and other nine accused in the case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore had requested for reversal of reference against Mujahid Kamran and other accused.

During the hearing, the NAB Lahore representative contended that there was no evidence found against the accused. There was no evidence of corruption and illegal and unfair use of power, the NAB said.

It requested the court to accept the plea for reversal of reference against Mujahid Kamran and others as allegations weren’t proved.

Consequently, the court acquitted Dr Kamran, Dr Khan Raas, Deeba Akhtar, Dr Hassan Mobeen.