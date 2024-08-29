Balochistan to have new IGP

Khalique Sheikh has been directed to "report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect"

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The federal government on Wednesday removed Balo¬chistan IGP Abdul Khalique Sheikh and appointed Moazzam Jah Ansari as the new Inspector-General (IG) of Balochistan Police.

According to notification issued by the Establishment Division, Khalique Sheikh has been directed to report to the Establishment Division “with immediate effect and until further orders”.

The notification says: “With the approval of the Federal Government, Mr Moazzam Jah Ansari, a BS-22 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently, serving as Commandant, Frontier Constabulary (FC), under Interior Division, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Balochistan, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

It may be recalled that Moazzam Jah will command the police force for the second time in Balochistan and overall for the third time.

IGP Moazzam Jah belongs to Quetta. He was born on August 4, 1965 in Quetta. He started his career as a DSP in Balochistan Police through Balochistan Public Service Commission in 1988. Later in 1999, he passed the CSS examinations and joined the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP). He has also served as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP.

Meanwhile, the President’s House said in a statement that the newly-appointed IGP called on President Asif Ali Zardari.

The president stressed the need for taking effective measures to improve law and order situation in the province, added the statement.