Petition filed against Imran Khan's nomination as Oxford Chancellor

Pakistan Pakistan Petition filed against Imran Khan's nomination as Oxford Chancellor

Petition highlighted that Khan had already been sentenced in the Toshakhana case for corruption

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 09:11:19 PKT

(Web Desk) — A petition has been filed at the Oxford University opposing the nomination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for the position of chancellor.

According to sources, Khurram Butt, a worker of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who filed the petition, argued that Imran Khan was unfit to hold such a prestigious position due to his alleged involvement in financial corruption.

He highlighted that Khan had already been sentenced in the Toshakhana case, which involved corruption charges.

Butt also mentioned that evidence of corruption was submitted to the office of the Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University, including details of the £190 million case.

He expressed confidence that, given these compelling pieces of evidence, Khan would likely be disqualified from running for the Chancellor position.