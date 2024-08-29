Bilawal to inaugurate Sindh solar home system programme today

Sindh government will provide solar home system to 200,000 households under the project.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will inaugurate Sindh solar home system programme today (Thursday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the Sindh government will provide solar home system to 200,000 households under the project.

In the first phase, 50,000 households of Sindh will be provided solar system. The families have been selected based on poverty scorecard of Benazir Income Support Programme.

Sources further informed that the total cost of Sindh solar home programme is $32 million. At least 6665 families in every district of Sindh will be given solar systems under the project.

