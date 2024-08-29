One killed in hit-and-run incident in Karachi

Karachi (Dunya News) – A pedestrian lost his life in hit-and-run incident, involving an unidentified vehicle that took place in Karachi on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Gate No 2 of New Sabzi Mandi area where an unidentified vehicle struck a pedestrian and fled from the scene.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

