In-focus

One killed in hit-and-run incident in Karachi

One killed in hit-and-run incident in Karachi

Pakistan

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

Karachi (Dunya News) – A pedestrian lost his life in hit-and-run incident, involving an unidentified vehicle that took place in Karachi on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Gate No 2 of New Sabzi Mandi area where an unidentified vehicle struck a pedestrian and fled from the scene.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
 

Related Topics
Accident
Pakistan



Related News