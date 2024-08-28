Newly-appointed Balochistan IG meets President Zardari
Pakistan
President stressed the need to take effective measures to improve the law and order situation
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Newly-appointed Balochistan IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari called on President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad on Wednesday.
On this occasion, the president stressed the need to take effective measures to improve the law and order situation in the province.
Asif Ali Zardari expressed best wishes to IG for the smooth performance of his duties.