PTI seeks permission for rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sept 15

Pakistan Pakistan PTI seeks permission for rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sept 15

Application says party wants to hold rally on September 15 at Minar-e-Pakistan

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 28 Aug 2024 20:24:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has sought permission from the deputy commissioner to hold a rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub submitted the application through advocate Abuzar Salman Niazi.

Read also: PTI can hold rally on Sept 8 but on what conditions?

The PTI application said the party wanted to hold a rally at Minar-e- Pakistan on Sept 15.

