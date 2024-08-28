PTI seeks permission for rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sept 15
Pakistan
Application says party wants to hold rally on September 15 at Minar-e-Pakistan
LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has sought permission from the deputy commissioner to hold a rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan.
PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub submitted the application through advocate Abuzar Salman Niazi.
The PTI application said the party wanted to hold a rally at Minar-e- Pakistan on Sept 15.