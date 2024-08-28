CEC Raja leaves for Azerbaijan as foreign observer for parliamentary elections

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has departed for Azerbaijan.

According to the sources, Sikandar Sultan Raja went on an official visit to Baku, the Capital of Azerbaijan.

Chief Election Commissioner would attend the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan as a foreign observer.

The parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on September 1.