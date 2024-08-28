Nawaz Sharif likely to depart for London in two weeks

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif is expected to depart for London in the second week of September.

According to PML-N sources, Nawaz Sharif is expected to leave for London on September 11 where he would undergo a medical checkup.

Sources claimed that he is also expected to attend significant political meeting in London.

Ex-premier had returned to Pakistan last year in October.

Nawaz Sharif left for London on November 19, 2019 in an air ambulance for medical treatment before he was declared an absconder by the Pakistani courts.