PM directs measures to improve Balochistan security

CM Bugti briefed prime minister on security and overall situation of Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to take all possible steps to improve the law and order situation in Balochistan.

He was talking to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The chief minister briefed the prime minister on the security and overall situation of Balochistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said yesterday's terrorist attacks in Balochistan were cowardly acts that cannot be justified.

He said our brave security forces foiled the terrorists' ambitions by sacrificing their lives.

The prime minister also directed to identify terrorists and take strong action against them.

