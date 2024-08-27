Deputy PM calls for political unity to combat terrorism

No politics should be done on this issue, says the deputy PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has urged all the political forces to sit together to find a practical way forward to eliminate terrorism and bring about economic stability to the country.

Responding to various points raised by the lawmakers in Senate regarding recent incidents of terrorism in Balochistan, he said politics should be avoided on this issue.

He said dialogue should be held with those, who believe in Pakistan but elements involved in creating chaos and killing innocent people in the name of estrangement should be condemned.

He said such elements are playing in the hands of Pakistan’s enemies to create instability in the country.

