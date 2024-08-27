Martyred soldiers buried with military honours

These great sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain: ISPR

(Web Desk) - Funeral prayers of Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi Shaheed, Naik Ataullah Shaheed, Sepoy Muhammad Salim Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom during terrorist attacks in different areas of Balochistan, were offered and buried in their native areas with full military honours, said ISPR.

Corps Commander Lahore attended the funeral prayer of Captain Muhammad Ali Qureshi, while a large number of senior officers of Pakistan Army, soldiers, families of martyrs and elders of the area participated in the last rituals.

According to the ISPR, the security forces stand by the nation and are determined to thwart attempts to sabotage the peace, stability and development of Balochistan.

It further said these great sacrifices of our martyrs will not go in vain.