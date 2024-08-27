Ex-PM Abbasi sees political instability behind uptick in terror attacks

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Awam Pakistan Party chief and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Tuesday political instability was behind a new wave of terrorist incidents in Balochistan.

Talking to the media, he said the business environment became increasingly difficult and only through political stability the country would be able to get out of this quagmire.

He said the country would not get anything positive if the stakeholders continued to engage in small talk which worked against the interests of common people.

We should all sit together to find political situation of the problems faced by the country,” Abbasi said.

