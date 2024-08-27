Naqvi assures all-out support to Balochistan govt to root out terrorism

He says security forces know how to eradicate extremism in the country

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday the centre would support the Balochistan government through all means to eradicate the evil of terrorism.

He made these remarks in a presser flanked with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti in which he said the federal government was willing to work with and support the Balochistan government.

Naqvi said, “The aim of my visit is to let you all and the people of Balochistan know that the federal interior minister is standing behind the Balochistan chief minister.”

“Whatever decision he (Bugti) makes, we will support him,” Naqvi stated.

The incidents of terrorism targeting innocent people is highly condemnable and unacceptable and those involved will face the consequences of their actions soon,” he said.

There is no need of a grand operation against these militants as they will be tackled easily through one SHO,” he said.

Mentioning that the whole leadership was in deep grief over the recent attacks, he said “Such incidents are absolutely intolerable and together, we will close the door to these incidents. Those thinking that they can relay their message or scare us by these incidents will soon receive a ‘good message’.”

“We have to pursue those who are planning these [attacks], perpetrating this and forming this entire strategy,” Naqvi affirmed.

