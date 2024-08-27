Fazlur Rehman endorses nationwide strike by traders on Aug 28

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced his support for the nationwide strike planned by traders on August 28.

In his statement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed full backing for the strike, and criticised inflation and unjust taxes for worsening the public’s living conditions.

He accused the IMF-directed budget of depriving people of their livelihoods.

Rehman instructed JUI workers to support the peaceful strike and directed the party's business forums across the country to actively participate in the protest.