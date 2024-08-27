Roof collapse at Islamabad factory kills five workers

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — The collapse of a factory roof in the Humak area of Islamabad has resulted in the deaths of five workers who were trapped under the debris.

Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene and were able to retrieve the five individuals from the rubble, transporting them to the hospital, where two were in critical condition.

According to rescue sources, the deceased workers included four from Taunsa Sharif and one from Karachi.

The rescue teams have successfully saved two additional workers from the collapse.