Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) ends with collective prayer

Pakistan Pakistan Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) ends with collective prayer

Ishaq Dar, Minister Bilal Yasin, Capt (Retd) Safdar attended the final day’s celebrations

Follow on Published On: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 03:23:09 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) concluded on Monday night with a collective prayer.

The participants prayed for peace and prosperity of the country and its people.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Punjab Minister Bilal Yasin, Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar and hundreds of thousands of devotees across the country participated in the Urs celebrations of great Sufi saint.

They bade a farewell to the annual gala of rich spiritual and cultural rituals with the traditional zeal and spirit which has been maintained for over a thousand years.

The devotees gathered at the shrine of the 10th century saint from all parts of the country for three days, participated in a number of activities, including preaching congregations, Mahafil-e-Samaa (Qawwali), Naat Khwani, Qirat (recitation of Holy Quran).

The spiritual gatherings were addressed by noted Ulema, Mashaikhs and Gaddi Nasheens from all over the country.

The district administration took special measures to ensure security for the devotees.

Hundreds of uniformed and plainclothes policemen, besides the secret agencies personnel were deployed to check any miscreants among the visitors who were allowed entry from the walk-through gates and metal detectors.

The devotees prayed for the oppressed Muslims of Indian occupied Kashmir and Palestine.