ECP contemplates contempt case against Omar Ayub

Pakistan Pakistan ECP contemplates contempt case against Omar Ayub

The NA opposition leader is accused of using insulting remarks against the commission, members

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 08:49:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is considering taking action against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub for allegedly levelling baseless allegations against the commission and its members, sources revealed here on Monday.

The sources in the Election Commission of Pakistan said the commission was contemplating filing the contempt of commission case against the PTI leader for passing insulting remarks against Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja and his team members.

Read More: PTI approaches SC for implementation of order on reserved seats

The sources said contempt of commission cases against PTI founder Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry were already being heard in the commission.