Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan canceled Islamabad rally to avoid chaos: CM Gandapur

Imran Khan is sacrificing for the betterment of the country

ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated that PTI founder Imran Khan canceled the Islamabad rally to avoid chaos.

Talking to Dunya News programme "Dunya with Meher Bukhari," Ali Amin Gandapur mentioned that Form 47 was used to bring Nawaz Sharif and Zardari to power, questioning the motives behind this move. PTI supporters have fought hard to protect their mandate, he added.

He told Imran Khan that he would hold the rally and take full responsibility for it, promising that a historic rally would be held on Sept 8.

“Imran Khan is sacrificing for the betterment of the country and the PTI seeks to uphold the Constitution, where each institution has its defined limits. Those who stole the mandate and gave it to others have deceived Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” he mentioned.

CM Gandapur affirmed that he has shown no flexibility to the government and the police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be with him during the rally. He stated that wherever the chief minister goes, the provincial police will accompany him.

The chief minister also remarked that lobbying for a position within the military falls under a conspiracy. He questioned what Faiz Hameed might have offered Nawaz Sharif when asking to be made army chief, urging Khawaja Asif to reveal the whole truth to the nation about Faiz Hameed’s involvement in the ‘London Plan’.

Gandapur concluded by stating that if any amendment is brought to the assembly, it will not be accepted.

