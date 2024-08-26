CM Bugti calls for stronger action against terrorists

Pakistan Pakistan CM Bugti calls for stronger action against terrorists

Some forces are maligning government through propaganda

Follow on Published On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 23:41:32 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has reiterated the resolve to root out the menace of terrorism from the province.

Addressing the media along with representatives of the allied parties in Quetta on Monday, he said we would never sit silent over the incidence of terrorism and would take every possible step to curb it.

Condemning the recent incident of terror in strong words, he said from today we would not listen to propaganda tools that were aimed at getting sympathy and would take robust action against all involved in spoiling the peace of the land.

“Some forces are maligning government through propaganda after acquiring sympathy through different means. All those political forces who keep soft corners for the spoilers of peace should rethink,” he held.

“To fight the war against terrorism and restore peace in the province, we will improve response time on highways while the capacity of CTD and police will also be enhanced,” he maintained.

The chief minister said we have all circumstantial evidences of this intelligence driven war that is aimed at weakening the state. He said some people are also becoming its part indirectly and unknowingly. He said they are advised not to become part of their propaganda tools.

The chief minister said door of dialogue is always open for those who want to surrender for peace otherwise no one will be allowed to spread violence. He categorically said the government will establish its writ no matter how strong measures will be adopted.

