NA passes Islamabad Local Govt Amendment Bill 2024

General seats will be filled through direct election

Updated On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 23:42:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Assembly (NA) has passed Islamabad Local Government Amendment 2024.

Introduced by Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, the Bill revises the Islamabad Local Government Election Act to expand the Union Council (UC) representatives: nine general member, one farmer or laborer, one minority representative, one youth representative, and three women.

General seats will be filled through direct election with the UC secretary organising a subsequent meeting to elect the chairman and vice chairman.

