Religious scholars condemn firing incident in Karachi

Say they strongly condemn sectarianism, extremism and unrest

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Scholars of various religious schools of thought have condemned the firing incident in Golimar area of Karachi.

Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqi said miscreants wanted to disrupt the peace of the city.

He urged the workers to remain peaceful to foil the plot of conspirators and ensure that the criminal elements would be brought to the book.

Allama Syed Nazir Abbas, while condemning the attack on the religious gathering, said the miscreants’ sole purpose was to incite sectarianism. He said such designs would not be fulfilled.

Maulana Taj Hanafi and Maulana Syed Shehanshah Hussain Naqvi stated that the act of cowardliness was condemnable and the miscreants would not be able to succeed in their evil designs.

“We strongly condemn sectarianism, extremism and unrest,” the scholars said.



