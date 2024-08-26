Delay in NAB witness cross-examination in 190m pounds case riles court

Updated On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 17:41:50 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A judge has expressed his anger over unavailability of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness for the 10th time in the 190 million pounds case against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife.

The hearing was held in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

The court remarked that everything was being done, except cross-examination of the NAB witness.

If the NAB lawyer did not appear, the judge said, he would be left with no option but to proceed.

The NAB lawyer requested for one more chance for the witness’ cross-examination.

During the hearing, Bushra Bibi said there were rats in her cell. When she offered prayers, she said, rats fell from the roof.

The court adjourned the hearing till Aug 29, giving another opportunity for cross-examination of the NAB witness.