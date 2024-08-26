Ulema appreciate services of private kidney center

The institution, established in 2022, has so far treated more than 3,000 patients

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 14:51:34 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Al Maki Al Madani Dialysis Center Chairman Dr Muhammad Jameel has said the institution has been providing the best possible health services to kidney patients.

Dr Jameel was briefing a delegation of ulema who visited the centre in Tajpura Scheme the other day.

He said the institution was established in 2022 to cater to the needs kidney patients. Uptill now, more than 3,000 patients have been treat at the center.

He said that every tenth person worldwide is suffering from kidney diseases 100 out of a million people facing kidney failure. The center is providing health facilities free of cost through donations of philanthropists.

Later, the religious leaders visited the center and patients undergoing dialysis and prayed for their health. They appreciated Dr Jameel and the institution for the service to humanity.

They said that the entire team deserves accolade who have taken steps for service to humanity. They appealed to the philanthropists to actively participate in this good work.

Those who visited the center included Mufti Allama Sadaqat Ali Awan, Allama Ali Ahmad Sabir Chishti, Professor Mufti Shabbir Anjum, Sahibzada Naveed Sakhi Sialvi. Qari Shamsul Haq, Qari Muhammad Deen Naqshbandi, Hafiz Bilal Hamad, Sahibzada Muhammad Ahmad Mujadadi, Haji Muhammad Ismail and Hasnain Shah Bukhari besides Haji Munir Fazal of the Core Committee, Abdul Salam and Munir Hussain Shahid.