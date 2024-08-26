IHC grills government for confusing people on internet slowdown issue

Pakistan Pakistan IHC grills government for confusing people on internet slowdown issue

Deputy Attorney General says the issue was not created by any installation

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 14:33:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court has summoned the Ministry of Information Technology’s (IT) technical member in personal capacity for unsatisfactory response by the government against internet slowdown and firewall installation.

IHC’s Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the application against internet speed throttling and firewall installation.



CJ Aamer Farooq remarked that everything depends on the internet and contradictory responses by the ministers on internet disruption and firewall installation had made the nation confused.

"A minister says one thing in a day and another day, another minister gives contradictory remarks," he said.

A PTA lawyer informed the court that earlier two cables were cut but now a third cable was also damaged.

The CJ stated that the similar case was pending with the Lahore High Court (LHC) and no one was taking the responsibility. The chief justice inquired who was responsible for damaged cables - is it PTA or someone else.

Justice Farooq added that newspapers of the last 10 days were showing contradictory remarks and responses by ministers on the matter and the government was taking it easy.

The deputy attorney general clarified to the court that the issue was not created by any installation.

The court reiterated that everyone including the business community was complaining about internet connectivity disruptions for 10 days and the government was saying that the internet was malfunctioning.

“It's not the old times when something or one phone gets out of order and it remains damaged,” IHC’s CJ Aamer Farooq remarked.

CJ Aamer Farooq directed to submit a report in court if it’s a matter of security and national interest and the court wanted to know what’s the matter and what’s happening. Court remarked that it had been 12 to 14 days since this matter was going on.

Consequently, the IHC adjourned the hearing until Sept 3, seeking a detailed report on the matter.

GOVT RESPONSE ON INTERNET DISRUPTION

Shaza Fatima, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, claimed that there had been neither an internet shutdown nor throttling of internet speed in the country.

She attributed any perceived slowdown in internet speed to the increased use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

The regulator, PTA revealed the reasons behind internet slowdown and intermittent outages.

PTA Chairman retired Maj Gen Hafeezur Rehman informed media that a damaged submarine cable had created the internet slowdown.

He cleared the air about firewall installation, saying there's no such thing. "No firewall is being installed.”

He also clarified that it was not a firewall but the government’s web management system which was being upgraded.

IMPACT OF DISRUPTION

Users across Pakistan are having difficulty accessing social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook, and internet service on mobile data also is slow.

They are having internet outages with limited and slow connectivity, and are unable to download and share files and data.

Freelancers have also voiced their concerns that they are unable to complete and deliver their projects on the respective websites, resulting in negative feedback by clients and tarnishing the image of Pakistani freelancers.

A known freelancing platform is said to have made several accounts in Pakistan unavailable due to internet disruptions in recent times.