Data Ganj Bakhsh preached message of kindness, peace, asserts Maryam Nawaz

She directs for security measures.

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 11:52:23 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz asserted that Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh always preached kindness, respect, tolerance, harmony and peace.

She paid tribute to Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Ali bin Usman Hajveri for his religious and spiritual services for mankind.

Punjab CM expressed satisfaction on the measures for 981th Urs of Hazrat Ganj Bakhsh.

She directed for continuous monitoring of security measures and key preparations for devotees.

Maryam Nawaz stressed to host all devotees with respect and kindness as they all were guests.

Punjab CM instructed for discipline and management to avoid rush in Sabeel.

She instructed police officers and wardens to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during Urs celebrations.



