Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto sworn in as acting Sindh High Court chief justice

Pakistan Pakistan Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto sworn in as acting Sindh High Court chief justice

swearing in ceremony was held at the Governor House

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 26 Aug 2024 10:34:14 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday administered the oath of office of the Acting Chief Justice to the senior Puisne judge of the Sindh High Court, Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto.

The swearing in ceremony was held at the Governor House in which Judges of the Sindh High Court, senior lawyers, office bearers of the Bar Associations and other personalities belonging to the legal fraternity were present on the occasion.

