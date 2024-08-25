Govt to announce Hajj policy 2025 next month

Major changes in private as well as government hajj scheme quotas expected

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Hajj has accelerated its efforts to announce the Hajj Policy for the upcoming year, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

Sources said the policy would be announced next month, September, and the government considering some major changes in private as well as government hajj scheme quotas.

Additionally, there is discussion on introducing a new policy regarding long and short-term Hajj schemes.

This comes in response to complaints received from pilgrims about past Hajj arrangements. The ministry aims to address these concerns and provide new facilities in the upcoming policy.

