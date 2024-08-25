PM Shehbaz orders federal government offices to go paperless

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered all the federal government institutions to make offices paperless by next month.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assigned the task to the Ministry of Information Technology to make federal government offices paperless.

The PM said that any kind of delay in the implementation of e-office in federal government offices will not be tolerated.

The prime minister directed that from next month, he would not see any file except e-office.

The implementation of e-office is one of the first priorities of the government to bring transparency and speed up in the system, the PM asserted.

The staff of the Prime Minister's Office completed the e-office training last week and received e-files last week, the PM said. He further said that it would be a key step for the promotion of digitisation and improvement of governance in Pakistan.