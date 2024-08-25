Punjab to establish PHA in every district for city beautification

LAHORE (Dunya News) — A decision has been made to establish the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in every district of Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed the administration to focus on beautifying cities.

The directive came during a review meeting led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, which included Special Advisor Rashid Nasrullah, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, IG, Commissioners, RPOs, and other officials.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the creation and maintenance of green belts along and between roads.

She also ordered the planting of more trees and the activation of street lights across all cities.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised the importance of ensuring cleanliness in every street and neighborhood of both cities and villages, stating that the public should see a noticeable improvement in cleanliness and other municipal services.

Additionally, during the meeting, DC Rahim Yar Khan informed the Chief Minister about the use of artificial intelligence software to monitor the implementation of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).