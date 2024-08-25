Bus plunges into ditch in Kahuta leaving 25 passengers dead

Pakistan Pakistan Bus plunges into ditch in Kahuta leaving 25 passengers dead

Locals have shifted bodies and injured people to hospital

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 25 Aug 2024 15:04:32 PKT

KAHUTA (Dunya News) - At least 25 people were killed when a passenger bus fell into a ditch near Kahuta on Sunday.

Sources said that the bus was en route to Rawlakot in Azad Kashmir from Rawalpindi when the accident took place at Son Gharari Bridge in Kahuta area.

According to sources, the bus was carrying around 30 passengers. The dead include women and children, they added.

Sources said that Rescue teams reached the site late and the locals took out the dead and injured from the bus on their own. They faced problem in rescue efforts to to hilly terrain.

The bodies have been shifted to to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Kahuta.

The reasons for the accident could not be ascertained.

CONDOLENCES

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident and condoled with the families of the dead.

"In this hour of sorrow, my sympathies are with the families of the deceased," he said.

Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq Sharif also condoled with the bereaved families.

He directed the authorities concerned to work with the Punjab government to ascertain the reason of the accident.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.