Bus plunges into ditch in Kahuta leaving 20 passengers dead

Published On: Sun, 25 Aug 2024 12:20:10 PKT

KAHUTA (Dunya News) - The bus has plunged into a ditch in Kahuta leaving 20 people dead.

According to sources, the bus from Azad Kashmir was bound for Rawalpindi carrying around 25 passengers.

The bus plunged into a ditch at Kahuta’s soon bridge as a result 20 passengers died and several injured.

The reasons for the accident are unknown yet.

According to sources, rescue and police officials are finding it difficult to reach the accident spot as the locality is mountainous.

Locals are shifting dead bodies and injured to nearby hospitals.

Earlier, another tragic accident happen when a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a ravine on the Makran Coastal Highway, resulting in the deaths of 11 people.

