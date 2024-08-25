Imran Khan hale and hearty, declares Dr Asim

Dr Asim checked up the PTI leader in Adiala Jail and issued a video statement about his health

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Dr. Asim Yusuf, personal physician of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has found the former prime minister physically healthy.

Dr Asim had on Saturday medically checked the PTI leader in Adiala Jail and issued a video statement about his health.

He said that the ex-premier is healthy and active. The PTI founder has no stomach problem or eating disorder. His blood pressure and heart rate is also normal.

Morale of the PTI founder is high in the jail, observed Dr Asim.

Dr Asim said that Imran Khan has become accustomed to living in jail. He is reading books and doing exercises in prison.

He advised regular check-ups of Imran Khan every two weeks and sought permission for himself or Dr Faisal Sultan to have him examined.

Imran Khan's follow-up check-ups are very important, he opined.