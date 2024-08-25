Benefits of utility stores not reaching right people: minister

Says stores being restructured to ensure subsidy to the poor

LAHORE (APP) - Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Saturday that utility stores were being restructured to benefit the public in a more effective manner.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the 9th Colour and Chem Exhibition here at Expo Centre, he added that political stability is inevitable for economic development.

Inflation has reduced due to the positive measures of the government, while the tax system is being simplified to restore the confidence of taxpayers and the investors, he mentioned and cited that during the previous government of the PML-N, the inflation and prices of everything were well in control and the country’s economy was in a position of take-off.

He said that government is restructuring the utility store to pass the benefits of subsidy on to the people in a transparent manner, asserting, “we are improving this system as there were complaints that the benefits of the subsidy are not reaching the right people fully, some employees are involved in it and the names of some officers are also in it who were taking the subsidy, so it was necessary to bring reforms, we are trying to provide the subsidy to the deserving”.

Rana Tanveer said that the government was striving to get the country’s economy on its feet again, and because of the positive measures taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, there has been a clear reduction in inflation in two to three months.

The federal minister said that the tax system is being simplified to restore the confidence of investors. Soon there will be investment in the country, maximum resources will be provided for the promotion of small and medium industries so that exports can be increased after meeting the domestic needs of production at the local level.