Govt decides to call joint session of parliament next week

Published On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 22:30:22 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal government has decided to call a joint session of the parliament to clear the way for some important bills to pass.

Sources in the National Assembly said it has been proposed to call the joint session in the next week.

A few bills which were not passed in the earlier sessions would be passed in the upcoming session.

Some of the bills were not passed in the National Assembly while a few were unable to clear through the Senate.

Also, there is also an issue of number game as the incumbent government does not enjoy a two-third majority. Out of 336 seats in the NA, the government members are 210 while that of the opposition are 103.