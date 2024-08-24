President Zardari calls on JUI chief Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has visited residence of JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the political situation.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present.

The president presented a gun to the JUI-F chief during the meeting.

Both leaders discussed the political situation of the country.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Aslam Ghori and Engineer Ziaur Rehman were also present.