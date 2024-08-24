In-focus

President Zardari calls on JUI chief Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan

Both leaders discussed the political situation of the country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has visited residence of JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and  discussed the political situation.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present.

The president presented a gun to the JUI-F chief during the meeting.

Both leaders discussed the political situation of the country.

Read also: Zardari calls on Fazl, condoles death of his mother-in-law

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Aslam Ghori and Engineer Ziaur Rehman were also present.

 

