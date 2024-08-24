Imran Khan undergoes medical check-up in Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI (Dunay News) – A team of doctors of Shaukat Khanum Hospital on Saturday conducted the medical check-up of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan.

Sources said Dr Asim led the medical examination of the incarcerated former prime minister.

Earlier, Imran Khan’s lawyers had requested for a detailed medical examination. Jail sources said the court had directed the authorities to make arrangements and submit a report in this regard after the completion of the process.

The PTI founder had been suffering from Tinnitus - a condition in which patients hear noises in their ears.

It was also reported that a government-appointed doctor had examined him and prescribed medication.

However, the PTI founder's physician advised against taking the prescribed medication.