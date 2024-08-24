Speaker Ayaz Sadiq takes action against Parliament staff involved in political activities

A charge sheet has been issued to Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms Sajjad Ahmad Khan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has taken notice regarding Parliament House employees' involvement in political activities.

According to sources, Speaker Sadiq has issued a show-cause notice to Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms Sajjad Ahmad Khan, while giving a final warning to four other employees.

Sources from Parliament House revealed that Sajjad Ahmad Khan had been involved in sending people from people from his area to a political protest.

Khan was assigned to duties in Opposition Leader Umar Ayub's chamber. He continued to bring people to the protest, even after being instructed not to.

The sources also mentioned that the other four employees, who were assigned duties with former Speaker Asad Qaiser, participated in the protest despite their official positions.

The National Assembly spokesperson confirmed that final warning notices have been issued to the four employees, and the charge sheet for Deputy Sergeant-at-Arms has been validated.