Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urges all institutions to stay within their constitutional limits

Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urges all institutions to stay within their constitutional limits

Says nothing was hidden from people

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday that country could not move ahead unless constitution was followed in letter and spirit.

Speaking in Dunya news’s programme “Dunya Kamran Khan kay saath”, he said that it was a reality that we were not running our matters constitutionally, adding that dialogue was the only option used elsewhere in the world to sort out the differences but here we were not relying on it.

He went on to say that whatever politicians and judiciary did, was not hidden from anyone, stressing that all institutions should stay within their limits.

