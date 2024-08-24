Islamabad High Court issues roster for upcoming week

CJ Aamer Farooq, Justice Babar Sattar, and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan would be hearing the cases

Published On: Sat, 24 Aug 2024 10:21:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued its judges' duty roster for the upcoming week.

Following the Chief Justice's directives, the Deputy Registrar has issued the roster.

From August 26 to August 30, only three judges would be available. The court would operate with three single benches and one division bench during this period.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Babar Sattar, and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan would be hearing the cases, while five other judges would be on leave.

A special division bench and a larger bench would also be available as needed.

Islamabad High Court's summer vacation extends until September 10.