Four of family found dead in car on Bhera motorway

The cause of death for four family members found in the car is still unknown.

BHERA (Dunya News) – Four bodies, including three women, were found in a car near Bhera on M-2 Motorway on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the car was traveling from Lahore to Islamabad. The driver, Umar Qasim, was shifted to the hospital in an unconscious state, while the deceased were identified as 25-year-old Samer, 60-year-old Romila, 30-year-old Meher, and 6-year-old Aun Ali.

Rescue sources said that the affected family was from McLeod Road, Lahore. The cause of death for the four family members found in the car is still unknown. The bodies have been shifted to THQ Hospital, Bhera.

The Motorway spokesperson said that five individuals were found unconscious in the car near Bhera; all were taken to the hospital, but four of them passed away during treatment.

The spokesperson added that one patient remains unconscious, and the investigation is underway.

