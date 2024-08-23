Four of family found dead in car near Bhera on motorway

The cause of death of four family members found in the car is yet to be known

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 18:55:11 PKT

BHERA (Dunya News) – Four bodies, including those of three women, were found in a car near Bhera on M-2 Motorway on Friday.

According to rescue sources, the car was travelling from Lahore to Islamabad. The driver, Umar Qasim, was shifted to hospital in an unconscious state, while the deceased were identified as 25-year-old Samer, 60-year-old Romila, 30-year-old Meher, and 6-year-old Aun Ali.

Rescue sources said the affected family was from McLeod Road, Lahore. The cause of death for the four family members found in the car is still unknown. The bodies have been shifted to the THQ hospital, Bhera.

The Motorway spokesperson said five people were found unconscious in the car near Bhera and they were taken to the hospital, but four of them passed away during treatment.

The spokesperson added that one patient remained unconscious, and investigation was under way.

