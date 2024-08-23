Govt ends BISP relief for utility stores consumers

Pakistan Pakistan Govt ends BISP relief for utility stores consumers

The federal govt has decided to close utility stores completely

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 23 Aug 2024 16:58:56 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The federal government has decided to end the Benazir Income Support Programme relief for consumers at the utility stores.

The development came after the federal government decided to completely shut down the utility stores.

In this regard, the government gave two-week time to utility stores to shut down their operations across the country, sending a shockwave among 6,000 permanent employees as well as other daily wagers.

As a result, the consumers relying on the utility stores would have to buy commodities of daily use - including flour and sugar – at an expensive rate.

Under the BISP, the rate of sugar would be Rs155 instead of Rs109. Also, the price of a 10-Kg bag of flour has increased from Rs650 to Rs1,500.

By the same token, the price of ghee has increased from Rs380 to Rs450.

