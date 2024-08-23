Government seems to be beneficiary of enforced disappearances: IHC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court on Friday gave a historic remarked in the case of missing persons that the government seems to be the beneficiary of forced disappearances.

The justice observed that the people are being picked up but the Chief Executive is not doing anything.

While hearing the case related to Azhar Mashwani's two missing brothers, Justice Aurangzeb asked Additional Attorney General Manoor Iqbal Dogal about the progress. He replied vaguely that efforts are being made in the case.

Petitioer’s counsel Babar Awan argued that his client’s son has been booked under sedition and incitement to sedition sections of the law. Nowhere in the complaint it is stated what is national interest [which the missing persons violated].

If you ask me what is national interest, I will say reduce the price of electricity. For a Baloch, gas supply would be national interest, Babar Awan argued.

An SP from Punjab Police, Lahore, submitted before the court that CCTV footage has been provided by the family. Because of the low resolution, nothing could be detected by NADRA or the forensic agency. Nothing could be found through geofencing of 10,000 phones either, he said

He said that no information has so far been received from Safe City Project or law enforcement agency has been able to find any clue.

Justice Aurangzeb remarked that it seems that the government is the beneficiary. How come people are abducted in this country and the Chief Executive does nothing.

The attorney general had said that he would brief the prime minister on this matter. He is aware of these matters but still people are forcibly disappeared.

Advocate Awan said that the prime minister does not have time to read the orders of this court.

Justice Aurangzeb asked the Additional Attorney General that since the IHC took up the case, the investigation has been stalled. The attorney replied that the geofencing report has been prepared.

To his query, the police officer said that the men have been missing since June 6.

Justice Aurangzeb expressed his dismay on the government failure to follow due process. They have no idea how much bad name it brings to the country.

He adjourned the hearing for Tuesday and directed the JIT SP to submit report. The justice remarked that the police have to investigate how a civilian wore the police uniform.

Advocate Awan requested the court to pass a strict order, on which Justice Aurangzeb remarked that he will.