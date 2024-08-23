PM, Bilawal discuss govt's collaborative efforts for country's prosperity

PM Shehbaz and Bilawal Bhutto discussed overall political situation in the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday and discussed overall political situation in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Members of National Assembly and PPP leader Raja Parvez Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar and Senator Sherry Rehman also participated in the meeting.

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto raised the issues of inflation and inflated electricity bills during the meeting held at the Prime Minister Office.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government had been working in partnership with allied parties to foster the country’s development and prosperity.

