PM Shehbaz condemns attack on police convoy in Rahimyar Khan

Published On: Fri, 23 Aug 2024 04:19:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on a police convoy by dacoits in Rahimyar Khan.

In a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office, he expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of police personnel in the attack. The Prime Minister prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and patience for their families.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured police personnel and directed that they should be provided with the best medical facilities. He instructed immediate and effective action against the attackers in the Kacha area.

The Prime Minister has also directed that those responsible for the attack be identified and brought to justice. He commended police officers and personnel for their dedication and courage in combating criminals regardless of personal risk.

