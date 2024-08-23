President Zardari slams attack on police convoy in Rahimyar Khan

Pakistan Pakistan President Zardari slams attack on police convoy in Rahimyar Khan

The president emphasized the need for strict action against criminals in the Kacha area.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 23 Aug 2024 04:17:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on a police convoy by dacoits Kacha area in Rahimyar Khan.

A press release from the President’s House stated that the president extended his condolences to the families of the police officers, who were martyred in the attack.

The president emphasized the need for strict action against criminals in the Kacha area and warned that attacks on personnel of police and law enforcement agencies would not be tolerated.

The president paid tribute to the martyred policemen and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

