President, PM slam attack on police convoy in Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on a police convoy by dacoits in the Kacha area in Rahim Yar Khan.

A press release from the President’s House stated that the president extended his condolences to the families of the police officers, who were martyred in the attack.

The president emphasized the need for strict action against criminals in the Kacha area and warned that attacks on personnel of police and law enforcement agencies would not be tolerated.

The president paid tribute to the martyred policemen and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF

Meanwhile, in a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office, he expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of police personnel in the attack. The Prime Minister prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks and patience for their families.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured police personnel and directed that they should be provided with the best medical facilities. He instructed immediate and effective action against the attackers in the Kacha area.

The prime minister has also directed that those responsible for the attack be identified and brought to justice. He commended police officers and personnel for their dedication and courage in combating criminals regardless of personal risk.